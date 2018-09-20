GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - They deployed from the Upstate to the coast, ready to help wherever needed following Florence. Now, some of our local water rescue teams are back home.

The images coming in from the coast are devastating. But they've become familiar sights to rescue teams right in the middle of it all.

Lt. Mike Ross is with the Boiling Springs Fire District and is a volunteer with the Greenville County Emergency Response team.

“There's a lot of flooding, mainly due to the flash flooding from the rains that we got and now the problem is the flood waters from North Carolina coming into our state.”

Lt. Ross just returned home last night. He's been in the Horry County area since late last week.

“We all get into this job to help people and knowing our fellow South Carolinians need help, we're gonna step up and go down and do what we have to do to help them.”

He described what kind of rescues they performed.

“We mainly went to vehicles that were washed out. Before barriers were put up they tried to cross the roads that were flooded and they got pushed into ditches and we had to rescue them.”

Pickens County Emergency Management sent their water response team to the coast too. Their crew was in Marion County.

Eddie Talley is a team member. “Once the water came, it began as rain and we had some flash flooding issues. We made several responses there in an apartment complex. We had to evacuate over 100 folks there.”

He's been part of hurricane response crews in the past and tells us, while the flooding from Florence is coming a little later than Matthew it may be worse.

“I think the devastation might be worse with Florence than it was with Matthew. Neither one were good.”

Pickens County Emergency Management tells us their crews are back from the coast, but the team from Greenville County is still there through at least Saturday.