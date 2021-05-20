SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures are heating up and people will be looking for ways to cool down, especially this weekend. It’s expected to reach 90 degrees and beyond as we move into next week.
Because of the weather, more people will likely be hitting the water: pools, lakes, maybe even the beach.
At Spartanburg Athletic Club they plan to open their community pool for the first time this year, and it’s sure to be a lot of excitement.
“We are expecting a rush of people ready to get back out and enjoy the pool,” said Megan Soots from the facility. “We’re expecting, possibly, up to a hundred people.”
Before you take that dive, remember, safety at all times.
I spoke with a swim instructor who says people sometimes get relaxed and don’t pay attention to the rules.
Younger children and older adults need to understand that even though it may be hot outside, that doesn’t mean the water will automatically be warm. There’s a small chance for hypothermia.
“The water’s probably still kind of cold, the children may be shocked when they first jump in the water,” said Collen Miller, a swim instructor at the facility.
Miller also said don’t forget the sunscreen, “they need to put their sunscreen on before they even arrive at the pool. It’s best to put it on 30 minutes before you come to the pool.”
This community pool does not have a lifeguard on duty, which means you swim at your own risk.
Parents, guardians should be attentive to their children while at the pool. The swim instructor says it only takes 20 seconds for a child to drown.
While aquatic recreation is fun for some, it still can cause fatigue. Don’t forget to hydrate before, during and after pool time.
“You don’t think you’re sweating while in the water, even though when it’s hot outside and you’re swimming, you do sweat,” Miller said.
Of course there’s the question related to the coronavirus pandemic — can you still get infected with covid in a swimming pool?
“Because we’re in chlorine, the chlorine definitely reduces our risk of exposure,” Miller said.
“We are asking people to try their best to socially distance and wear a mask if that makes them feel comfortable,” said Soots.
