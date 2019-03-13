Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman traveled to the Upstate to name one of the five finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.
Shelley Smith, who teaches social studies at Travelers Rest High School, was named as a finalist after serving as the Greenville County School District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Spearman said that in winning Greenville County District Teacher, Smith beat out 6,000 other teachers.
When asked how it feels to be nominated as a finalist, Smith said, "Exhilarating! Total surprise. This is not something that I ever expected or ever dreamed of when I entered the teaching profession, but it is just a wonderful day for teachers and to celebrate teachers and just is just a wonderful honor."
According to Spearman, Smith is one of the final five from over 55,000 teachers in the state.
For being selected as a finalist Smith was given a check for $10,000 and will now compete for State Teacher of the Year which will be announced in May. If Smith wins, she will have the opportunity to win a check for $25,000 and a BMW.
Superintendent Spearman said, "This is a huge deal for Travelers Rest High School and Greenville County because we came to recognize the Greenville District Teacher of the Year, Shelley Smith as one of the final five finalist for the 2020 South Carolina State Teacher. So it's a big deal."
When asked what she has planned for the $10,000 Smith says she didn't have any immediate plans but several of her co-workers told her she should take a break or to take a vacation, but Smith says the money will probably be used for her classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.