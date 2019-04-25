GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Teachers want lawmakers to hear their concerns and will rally to do it.
Kristi Schrader is a former teacher and works as an area parent and friend representative for South Carolina for Education, also known as SC For Ed.
"It's time, it's time to stand up and rally," Schrader said.
She along with other members of the group are supporting a rally in a call for education reform.
"We would love smaller class sizes, we want raises for teachers, so it will help teachers not have to take on a second job, third jobs things like that. We would love to see mental health counselors in every school," Schrader said.
The group also wants teachers and parents who support public education reform to join them.
"We've advised principals that it's okay to approve an unpaid personal leave day if teachers chose to do that as well as a paid leave day," Beth Brotherton, spokesperson with Greenville County Schools said.
She says principals have to take into account how many teachers may already be absent that day.
"One of our non-negotiables in our business is student safety what comes of student safety is having enough grown ups in the building, not only to educate those kids, but to keep them safe and supervise them," Brotherton said.
She says administrators have also reminded teachers about the sick leave policy.
"Sick days are for illness and injury and we would expect that those would be used for that," Brotherton said.
"I do hope that teachers trust when we say that personal days- if we can spare the teachers the time and the supervision in the building."
Schrader hopes to see teachers at the statehouse.
