BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg District Two teachers have come up with a fun way to engage with their students while schools are closed and still follow social distancing guidelines.
Adrian Acosta, a spokesman for the school district, said teachers are organizing parades.
During the parades, teachers drive through communities with some help from first responders.
“Our Teachers miss their Students, and we know that Students feel the same about their Teachers. These parades are a way that our school communities can reconnect while respecting the need for social distancing,” Acosta stated in an email.
The first took place on Wednesday. More than 40 teachers at Boiling Springs Elementary led a parade through neighborhoods near that school, along with the fire department and school resource officer.
“As they drove around, passengers in the cars waived signs of encouragement and love and the fire trucks blared their sirens. It was a great time for all involved,” Acosta said.
Acosta said Chesnee Middle School will lead another parade on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with help from Chesnee police and fire departments.
