PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) and the MUSC College of Pharmacy announce partnership to help students transfer.
TCTC officials said the formal signing will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Ruby Hicks Hall at TCTC in Pendleton.
The agreement is aimed at helping students transfer seamlessly from TCTC to MUSC and create pharmacists to meet industry demand.
