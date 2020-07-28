GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — The pandemic has some students thinking about staying closer to home as they pursue a higher education.
About 10% of high school seniors who graduated this year said they’re no longer planning on attending a four year college, according to a report by higher education research firm Simpson Scarborough.
About half of those students are planning on attending a community college instead, according to the study, and a third plan on enrolling in an online college.
Greenville Technical College vice president for students services Dr. Matteel Knowles said they are anticipating an increase in enrollment.
She said more people are asking about their transient student program, which allows students to take courses at Greenville Tech for credit at their home university, but they haven’t seen that reflected in enrollment yet.
“I think a lot of students who are going to other universities are still waiting to see what’s going to happen,” Knowles said.
Both Clemson University and Furman University released their return-to-campus plans last week. Clemson will start all students virtually, while Furman is bringing students back to campus in phases.
“This is such a time of uncertainty and we just don’t know what people’s behavior is going to be because they don’t even know yet,” Knowles said.
The Simpson Scarborough study found that more students are likely to enroll in community colleges if their university opts for online courses.
“There’s a little more emphasis on [our transient student program] now because some students are choosing not to go off to college and some students are also realizing, ‘Hey, if I’m going to be online anyhow why pay the higher tuition rates when I can take the same classes online and then transfer them back?’” Knowles said.
About 10% of Greenville Technical College’s course catalogue will be offered in person this fall, with the rest being hybrid or online only classes. Masks will be required for anyone on the campus.
Knowles said any students still waiting for their home college to release plans still have plenty of time to enroll at Greenville Technical College.
The first day of classes is Aug. 24, but the college offers flex start dates. That means students can also begin their semester in mid-September or mid-October.
Knowles said it’s a great option for parents going to school who may also be waiting to see what their child’s schedule will look like this fall, too.
“If they really don’t feel like they can make a decision right now, they can start a little later once they have a better handle on what their fall semester is going to look like in their personal lives,” Knowles said.
Greenville Tech’s offices are now back open for virtual or in-person visits for prospective students. For more information, click here.
