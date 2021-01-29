GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Doctors are warning parents of symptoms to be on the lookout for after an Upstate teen became the first in South Carolina to die from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, an illness associated with COVID-19.
As of Friday, DHEC officials say there have been 42 cases of MIS-C reported among children in South Carolina.
MIS-C is a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
DHEC didn't identify where the teen was from specifically only saying from the Upstate region. We're told the teen passed away on Wednesday, January 27.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
Health experts say while they haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.
Dr. Anna-Katherine Burch, a pediatric infection disease physician with Prisma Health, said the state began seeing MIS-C cases last summer, but there had been a lull before the holidays brought on a surge of new COVID-19 cases. The high number of recent COVID-19 cases also came with an uptick of new MIS-C cases, Burch said.
Burch said many of the new cases involved older children and teenagers. She said the disease can be seen in young adults up to the age of 20 as well.
"Most of the kids who get MIS-C are completely normal, healthy kids," Burch said, adding that many did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 before the MIS-C symptoms began.
However, she said the majority of children who get COVID-19 do not get MIS-C.
MIS-C is not contagious either. Burch said the illness is an inflammatory response to the COVID-19 virus.
Burke said parents should be on the lookout for the symptoms listed above and contact a pediatrician if the child has a fever or combination of symptoms outlines above that persist for more than a day or two.
"If children have a fever and red eyes, that is classic of being symptomatic, so I would recommend calling a doctor right away," Burch said.
Officials say the vast majority of children with MIS-C recover.
However, Burch said the CDC is studying the disease, which is still brand new to the pediatric world, and the long-term effects on children who get sick are not yet known.
RELATED: CDC doesn't know if new Covid-19 variants are causing rare complication in children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.