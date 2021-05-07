GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting this winter, the Converse College Men's Basketball team will kick off its inaugural season of play.
Coaches tell us they're expecting around 25 players to be a part of the program in its first year, including Logan Ortega whose hard work and dedication has paid off despite challenges he has faced.
Family, friends, and former coaches came together for a special signing event for Logan Friday night at Relentless Church.
Logan, who was diagnosed with Asperger's, or Autism Spectrum Disorder, as a young child, definitely fits what the program is looking for.
New Men's Basketball Coach Ryan Saunders tells FOX Carolina he was looking for high character guys, with good academics, and basketball skill to fill his first roster at the school.
"It's been my dream since I was in about the fifth grade," said Logan.
Logan has never let his diagnosis of Asperger's stop him from achieving his dream of playing college basketball.
He says he practices and works out four to five days each week.
"On the court he doesn't have a disability, on the court he's a basketball player," said Logan's Former AAU Coach Stan Carpenter.
"He's always had persistence and determination. I've coached kids that have been far more talented but not many that I've coached have been more determined and just had a lot of persistence as Logan has," he added.
This summer, Logan will join the Converse College Men's Basketball program on their developmental team.
Saunders says that's where players can develop their skills for a year or two before becoming part of the varsity squad.
It will also be the first season of the program at a college that has been around since the late 1880s.
"Playing for a first-year program it feels really amazing cause it's like a pioneer program and I'm going to be wearing the first of my number on my jersey," said Logan.
We asked Logan what he wants other people to learn from what he's accomplished so far.
"Push harder even if they have something that other people may see as a setback, but don't take it as like a setback. Use it to bring yourself up and follow your dreams," he said.
Converse College will transition to be a fully co-ed school next year, it has been an all-women's college.
In addition to adding a Men's Basketball team for the first time, we've learned Converse College will also add Men's programs in Tennis, Cross Country, Soccer, and Track and Field.
