GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Eric Chirolla says that watching the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on TV months ago, he never thought he’d be in a position to help.
“I feel sorry for all these people that have been stripped away of everything they own,” the 14-year-old Riverside Middle School student told FOX Carolina. “So I just want to give back.”
En route to becoming an Eagle Scout, he says he’s found his service calling.
“We are taking a family of refugees in and we are helping them,” he explained.
Chirolla and his scout troop are partnering with Lutheran Services of the Carolinas, Which has a branch they are setting up in the new year out of Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Greenville.
“They are contracted by the federal government, and that’s where I’ve been getting a lot of my help," Chirolla said.
Groups of refugees from the war torn region, brought over when the U.S. pulled out, are now being resettled in various parts of the country. Until now, many have been living on military bases throughout America in groups of 6 to 10 thousand.
Chirolla says that by donating to his scout troop or to the Lutheran ministries, you too can help.
“They can donate items, they can help volunteer with anything, and they can also donate money," he said.
Lutheran services has “adopted” some of the families coming to the Upstate.
Chirolla says that by assisting by providing them with household items, furniture, and more – and helping them move it all in – they can give his families a sense of community and country to make them feel welcome from their first moments onward.
“Especially when these families have been like, torn down, by like, threats in Afghanistan, I’m going to help them rebuild their lives,” he said. “And that’s very profound to me.”
To donate, you can contact the Lutheran ministries and Eric at lscrefugee.volunteers@gmail.com
. You can also visit at the Trinity Lutheran website, or get in touch with your local scouts organization.
