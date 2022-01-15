GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Selah Impson says she initially had the goal of being a missionary who traveled to places like Afghanistan. But when the US pulled out, she says she went for the next best thing.
“I initially thought I’d be helping move the stuff in, not actually finding the apartment," she told Fox Carolina.
But the 8th grade student quickly found out that she was good at scouting out new forever homes. Using various websites and tools, she began to research floor plans and locations—to help place a family that her church, Eastside Presbyterian in Greenville, adopted.
“I had to find a place that was within a certain amount of money," Impson explained. “Two bedrooms and one bathroom. A bus stop within walking distance, a school, grocery stores."
Selah, and Eastside Presbyterian, are one of several groups acting as “communities of welcome" for these families.
They are collecting donations: household items, gift cards, clothing, and more, to help get these evacuee families started in their new lives. The 14-year-old says that it’s important to her these people feel welcomed with open arms.
“Where they’re coming from, they didn’t have as many freedoms as we do here right now," Impson said.
Ministries Fox Carolina has spoken to say many of these refugees helped US troops in combat overseas while Afghanistan was occupied during the 20 year war.
“They did help us, and now we should help them come here and start new lives," Impson said. “Many of them are being threatened."
Now, Selah says those that assisted our military find themselves in a foreign country – and need the community's embrace.
“The group at my church is going to help move it all in, bring them food and stuff, and just get used to the area," she said.
Eastside Presbyterian Church is one arm of the larger umbrella of Lutheran Services of the Carolinas, who is working with lots of entities like the church to head up relocation efforts for these refugee families. They tell Fox Carolina that there are 104 individuals – or about 25 families – currently scheduled to arrive in the upstate from military bases across America in the coming weeks.
The ministry says they need all the donations and help they can get, and if you want to donate, you should contact Lutheran Services directly. Their branch is located in downtown Greenville on Main Street at Trinity Lutheran Church.
