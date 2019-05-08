GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Days after her friend passed away in a drowning, Madi Alewine needs your help raising money to help Angelo's mother lay him to rest.
On April 29, Angelo drowned on Lake Keowee, near Salem Fall Creek Landing. He went under the water while swimming with friends around 2:45 p.m. He passed away six hours later at the hospital after attempted CPR by bystanders who got him out of the water.
Now, Madi wants to help her friend's mother properly lay him to rest. Madi is hosting a fundraiser at Salem United Methodist Church on May 11, located at 2700 White Horse Road in Greenville, from noon until 5 p.m., rain or shine. The fundraiser includes car washes, lemonade, and baked goods for sale.
Madi says a wash with vacuuming will cost $10, while a wash alone is $5. Lemonade will be sold for $1 and the baked goods will be sold at various prices. You can also leave extra donations for Angelo's funeral. Any checks should be made out to Watkins, Garrett, & Woods Funeral Home.
"Instead of celebrating with her children this Mother’s Day, Ms. Hall is grieving the loss of her son," Madi told us. "I feel as if it is the communiy's job to come together for one another and support each other, especially in hard times."
