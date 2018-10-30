Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision Tuesday morning at 7:56 a.m. on Old Rutherford Road near Lakeside Drive.
Troopers say the victim, a 16-year-old from Taylors, was driving west on Old Rutherford Road when they ran off the right side, over corrected, and went off the road and down an embankment.
Troopers say the victim was wearing their seat belt, but died on scene from their injuries. Greenville County Coroner's Office released the victims name as Andrew James Weaver.
Greenville School District confirmed that the student was named Andrew Weaver and he was a senior at Wade Hampton High School. Wade Hampton says they also have available counselors at school to help students process the unexpected tragic loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.