ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming (FOX Carolina) - Kade Stokes is riding the rodeo of life, and he's doing a fine job of it at a national competition this week.
Stokes, who attends Blue Ridge High School, is representing the state of South Carolina at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He qualified through the state-level competition and joins more than 1,000 other contestants competing in a number of events for cash and scholarships.
Stokes placed 3rd in the first round this week, earning $500 in college scholarships thus far. He's also won two pairs of Cinch jeans and a top four championship buckle. He'll take the floor again Friday night.
The NHSFR goes through this Saturday, July 20.
