GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Allison Johnson says her son Keegan was a three-sport athlete at Chapman, then Dorman high schools in Spartanburg County – the picture of perfect health.
“A happy kid. A fun kid. Always smiling. A hard headed boy," Johnson said, laughing as she remembered her son.
She says his passing from bacterial meningitis was made even more shocking because he hardly ever got sick.
“You don’t know when you are going to find yourself in our spot," Johnson cautioned. “I never thought that I would."
But that situation is what she says enabled her son to live on.
“We chose to honor his wishes," Johnson said. “That was the easiest thing we did."
Keegan‘s decision to become a donor when he got his driver's license just 4 months before he passed in 2020 is something Allison used to help her grieve, and she’s become an advocate for the practice of organ donation in the time since.
“Our mission is just to help people understand organ donation," she said.
“When you look at heroes like Keegan, you really see the ability of them to create ripple effects long after they are no longer with us," said Kristine Neal, Director of Communications for Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit that emphasizes organ donation.
Sharing Hope serves as the critical go-between for heroes who elect to be donors and those waiting for second chances at life through transplants.
Neal says they are trying to spread the word about this life-changing practice starting in April, which is National Donate Life Month.
“Right now there are 1200 people in the state of South Carolina waiting for a second chance," Neal explained. “One organ donor can actually save up to eight lives."
Last year, she says 212 organ donors gave more than 500 people waiting for transplants their second chance. Keegan himself saved 4 lives with 5 major organs, and impacted dozens more through bone and tissue donations.
“It blesses my heart and makes me happy that I know he is very much alive and living through others," his mother said, “and that their families have their loved ones for a little longer."
If you want to save a life and donate, it’s actually very simple. You can do one of three things:
1. Checking the box at the DMV when you apply for or renew your driver's license.
2. Going to donatelifesc.org and signing up.
3. Saying “yes“ in the health app on your smartphone – like an iPhone.
Neal says the more folks like Keegan who know about it, the more lives are saved.
“April is an opportunity for us to share his story, to inspire our community, And to offer hope," she said.
