ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A fifth grade student was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after an accident on the playground, according to Anderson County District 5 spokesman Kyle Newton.
Newton said the injury happened at Concord Elementary.
The boy fell from a swing and was non-responsive.
When EMS arrived, EMTs called for a medical helicopter, which Newton said transported to boy to Greenville.
The child’s family was notified.
No other details were immediately available.
