GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters said a two-year-old girl remained in the hospital Wednesday after she was bitten by a copperhead snake on Monday.
According to Dennis Gardner with the Macedonia Fire Department, the toddler was walking with her grandparents on the sidewalk along Jolly Road near Old Metal Road when the snake bit the child on the leg.
Gardner said this was the second copperhead attack in the last two weeks. The other was in Blacksburg.
Copperheads are venomous pit vipers native to the Eastern US.
