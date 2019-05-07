CLEVELAND, OH (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said an Upstate, South Carolina truck driver was indicted in federal court in on charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice after being accused of transporting a woman in his semi-trailer for the purpose of sexually assaulting her.
Anthony Ingram, 32, of Travelers Rest, was arrested in Kentucky, the U.S. Attorney announced on May 3.
According to the indictment, on August 10, 2018, Ingram kidnapped the victim and used a semi-trailer truck to transport her from Michigan to Ohio.
The indictment also accuses Ingram of throwing away a cellular phone, clothing and towel on August 10, 2018 so those items could not be used in court.
According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Ingram told the victim he had purchased her for $500 and took the battery from her phone, held a gun to her head, and threatened to kill her before assaulting her.
