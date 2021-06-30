ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran and his grand children are honoring veterans ahead of the July Fourth holiday by putting up 115 flags in his front yard.
David Rankin, a U.S. Army veteran from Anderson, said the tradition started after the tragic 9/11 event. Rankin said for years, he along with many neighbors put flags in their yard in remembrance.
One year, Rankin said one of his grandkids helping him put up flags said to him, "papa we need new flags." Rankin's family continued to add more flags each year which led to this year's total of 115.
Rankin said, "The kids that put these up have learned a lot of American history and they love to come over and just stand out in the yard."
Rankin's yard is a place for veterans to stop by and get involved by sharing their war stories and history with the children.
"I think it's important to show our love for our country and what it's done for us," said Rankin.
Rankin mentioned that his grandkids are the ones that run the show. The veteran is proud to know his children will continue on the tradition for years to come after he is gone.
Rankin's home is located along Millgate Road in Anderson. He welcomes families that want to honor the special veteran in their lives to stop by and write the veteran's name on a flag post.
MORE NEWS: Graham requesting funds for I-73 right-of-way acquisition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.