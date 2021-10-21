GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the The U.S. Postal Service ramps up for a busy winter holiday season, the organization is going virtual on Friday to host a free hiring event.
The Greenville post office is hosting a job fair on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and a second one at 2:30 p.m. for those looking to make $16.87 per hour as a mail handler assistant.
USPS said a mail handler assistant transports mail to and from operations within the mailing processing plant. They will dispatch from the plant dock to local post offices or could be assigned mail processing duties at a local delivery unit.
To register for either virtual hiring event, click here.
MORE NEWS: Deputies charge Greenville man with 5 more charges involving child pornography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.