GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Piedmont Natural Gas said Wednesday the company is donating $50,000 to aid those struggling with utility bills during COVID-19 in its NC, SC and TN markets.
The grant will be directed to the Share the Warmth program, which Piedmont says is its roundup donation fund dedicated to helping neighbors in need pay their energy bills.
"Despite its name, this program is available year-round, in any season," Piedmont said.
The company said you don’t have to be a Piedmont Natural Gas customer to receive Share the Warmth funds and it doesn’t matter what kind of energy you use to heat or cool your home.
The funds are distributed by public and private partner agencies, such as the South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity for Upstate residents.
You can learn more at www.piedmontng.com/Sharethewarmth.
