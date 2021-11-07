PHOTOS: Korean War Veteran returns home from Honor Flight
Korean War Veteran Ernest Hester returns home from participating in an Honor Flight with the Honor Flight Upstate of South Carolina (FOX CAROLINA/ November 7, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate veteran received a hero's welcome after returning home from participating in an Honor Flight this Sunday.
Seaman Ernest Guy Hester, 90, was greeted by family and members of JL Mann High School's JROTC. He served four years in the Navy and fought in the Korean War aboard the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier.
Seaman Hester was selected to participate in the Honor Flight Upstate SC, which is part of the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit, volunteer-based program that dedicated to honoring veterans and the sacrifices they have made to keep our nation safe and our people free.
The program flies selected World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. , to see the memorials built in their honor, and to experience recognition for their service.
“I can’t explain it, it’s awesome. It was wonderful," said Seaman Hester. "I was so surprised and I have never have been so thrilled in my whole life. It was such a wonderful trip."
