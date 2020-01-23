GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran needs your help tracking down his stolen truck.
Greenville County deputies said they’re investigating after someone stole a truck from a parking lot on Locust Hill Rd.
Keith Acosta said he always parks his truck outside his family’s business, but when he walked outside on Wednesday morning, it was gone.
“I walked outside and there was just a blank parking spot,” Acosta said, “I kind of stared at it for a little bit and kept thinking, where’s my truck?”
Acosta said he’s put miles of memories on the truck, and it’s not only a means of transportation, but a reminder of his time in the military.
Acosta is a former Marine and Army veteran. He received the truck when he completed his service in 2016.
"The truck was given to me by some good friends and it was always kind of a tie back to my military career and the group of friends I had,” Acosta said.
He said the men and women he served with gave him the Dodge pickup as a thank you for his service.
“It was kind of a pat on the back, a sendoff and a way to say thanks we appreciate what you did,” Acosta said, “Everybody gets something when they go but that was kind of special.”
Acosta said he hopes the person who took it has the heart to bring it back.
“I'm not a big person for hate or anything like that but it’s disappointing,” Acosta said, “But it would be nice to get a piece of my history and my good memories back."
The truck is a green 1981 Dodge pickup.
Anyone with information should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
