GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran is getting a much needed surgery that will change his life.
Scott Krawczyk, 32, of Gray Court will get a total smile transformation courtesy of Carolinas Center of Oral & Facial Surgery. This is possible through the ‘Smiles For Soldiers‘ program which gives veterans with poor oral health a complete makeover. Normally, a surgery like this would cost anywhere from $55,000 to $65,000 but is totally free for Krawczyk. He was one of many veterans to submit an application for treatment. But ultimately, he won the contest.
Krawczyk is served in the Army National Guard for nine years and deployed to Afghanistan for 15 months. It wasn’t an easy tour for him, he survived a suicide bombing attack.
Krawczyk was born with no adult teeth and had to get dentures in the fourth grade because of his child-like teeth. “They’ve used that as an anchor for my dentures since the fourth grade,” he told us.
But now he’s looking for something more permanent; which carries a hefty price tag.
“It’s either we’re going to take this money we saved for the house to fix my teeth, because it needs to be done, and postpone building the house. Or, we have to figure out something cheaper for my teeth,” he said.
“Veterans do so much for our country; it’s so nice to be able tony be back to them the best way we know how,” said Dr. Ashley Tankersley, Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon at CCOFS.
Doctors say the emotional transformations they’ve witnessed because of a new smile often leaves them and patients stunned.
“Think when you’re in the room and you see... this is a patient that’s waking up a little bit groggy then they can see and go 'wow'," said Dr. Jim Howell, Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon at CCOFS.
And other times in years because years of pain, embarrassment and hiding will no longer be a concern.
“The question about how involved; we get to understand how the struggle has been. That’s why they cam to this office,” said Dr. Howell.
Krawczyk will have to go through more consultations but doctors are hoping to perform the smile transformation some time in January.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
