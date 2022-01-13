ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After seeing our previous story about a Vietnam Veteran's stolen golf cart, several Fox Carolina viewers are donating funds to get it replaced.
Robert Pepper, a disabled veteran in Anderson, says his 2015 Club Car Golf Cart was stolen on December 20th around 3 a.m. Surveillance video shows a person walking onto his property and backing the golf cart down the driveway. The Anderson County Sheriff's department says they are investigating and whoever is responsible will be charged with grand larceny.
Pepper who has COPD says the golf cart enables him and his grandson to interact with his community and help others. Without the mobility, Pepper says he's not able to get out and about.
Moments after the story first aired, several emails came into Fox Carolina from viewers asking how to help. Viewers like WWII and Korean War vet Sam Pringle from Greenville who says, "Veterans, we feel like we're brothers because we were both there and he's your brother. It would be a pleasure to meet him, and I'd just like to commend him for his service and Purple Heart and his service in his community."
"The man is disabled, has no disposable income, so we're going to have to help him," Carroll Crooks, a Vietnam Veteran in Anderson says.
Carl Nank, another viewer who served in the US Air Force, says he was appalled to find out the golf cart was stolen even though it was covered in Purple Heart emblems Pepper had earned. "Those are people that were willing to cash the ultimate check for all of us," he says.
In an effort to collect funds to replace the cart, Vietnam vets Jerry Whitaker and Carroll Crooks, who both live in the same community as Pepper, are asking people to drop off donations at the Stone Creek Cove Pro Golf Shop in Anderson, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crooks says those funds will be added to the Go Fund Me started by Robert Pepper's family to replace the cart. You can find the link to donate to that fund here: https://gofund.me/9969d9a6
