SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Since 2003, the Upstate Quilts of Valor have given out more than 200,000 quilts and today at the Simpsonville activity center, they gave out two more to two very deserving veterans.
Volunteer quilters put in at least 60 hours on each blanket. Some of them are veterans themselves.
"It shows and gives us appreciation for the service that we did for the country," said Army veteran Tamika Rowe.
Rowe received her own quilt several years ago. Now, she presents other veterans with their own blankets.
"Freedom comes with a price. Many have died before us and many are still serving now and I think this is important to honor those that have served and those who are still serving now," she said.
Retired Marine colonel Roy Shelton was one of the veterans the group surprised in Simpsonville at the Simply Thankful ceremony.
Shelton is a Vietnam veteran with a Purple Heart and nine medals for valor in combat.
He says whenever he receives any sort of award he gets emotional -- not at the award itself, but that he was able to come home
"I think about how lucky I was, how lucky all the veterans out there were. We were the lucky ones. We got to come home," Shelton said. "I saw a lot of young people that didn't get to come home. We got to come home. We got to live our lives, good, bad or indifferent. We got to have life."
You can nominate a veteran to receive a quilt or sign up to be a volunteer quilter at qovf.org.
