GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Perry says he’s in the early stages of turning his warehouse on Old Whitehorse Road into a furniture store.
“I was up here about 8 o’clock in the morning,“ he told FOX Carolina.
He says after he went home, he got a call from his sons friend, who drove past the wide-open intersection where his warehouse sits about an hour later.
“He called me and said, hey Mr. Perry, did you know that your building got tagged? And I said: tagged? What do you mean by tagged?” Perry recalled.
Part of the graffiti message on the side wall of Perry’s warehouse told people not to vote. The other part was derogatory towards Black people and gay people.
“It’s sad you know,“ Perry said. “Because it was done by someone who is either ignorant or has no direction at all.“
Perry says that he also doesn’t believe the message was targeting him specifically, but more about divisive politics today.
“There’s so much rhetoric on television that’s coming from the top down, and I think people get caught up in that,” he said.
Thankfully, Perry had help. Berea fire department says they in some witnesses set to work on getting rid of the hate speech.
“They said to me, if you don’t mind, we don’t agree with any of this, and we’d like to paint over it so no one has to see it as well,” Perry said.
He asked if this just goes to show how we are still more united than divided in 2020.
“We can be together, we can still work together,“ he said. We can, you know, love each other.“
FOX Carolina is still looking into the second location, the church up the road that was allegedly tagged with a similar message. Greenville County Sheriff‘s office and local police have been contacted.
