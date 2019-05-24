100 temps break records

The Morning News' Joe Gagnon cools off and goes for a ride on the flowrider at Discovery Island Water Park.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Waterparks in Greenville and Spartanburg counties are opening Saturday, just in time for potential record high heat!

All three Greenville County Rec Waterparks open Saturday. Those are Discovery Island, Otter Creek, and 7th Inning Splash.

In Spartanburg County, Shipwreck Cove also opens Saturday, May 24th.

For ticket prices and park hours click on the links above!

