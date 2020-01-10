HILTON HEAD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Wildlife Rehab of Greenville said a group member is caring for a baby possum that was reportedly beaten with golf clubs in Hilton Head.
The group posted about the animal, now named “Scarlett,” on Facebook on Wednesday. The post has since been shared, liked and commented on more than 14,000 times.
The group says Scarlett is just a baby and was reportedly just getting a drink of water when she was attacked.
“Some golfers beat her with their clubs,” the post claims. “She has a broken jaw and is now blind. If she can recover, she will be an ambassador for opossums everywhere. She’s only 2 pounds and still has baby teeth. It’s hard to imagine why she was attacked so viciously.”
The group said DNR is investigating the case.
Scarlett is being cared for by a trained rehabber on the coast and receiving veterinary care.
The group is asking people who want to help Scarlett to visit www.wildlife-rehab.com and make a donation.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SC DNR for additional info.
MORE NEWS - National Park of American Samoa 2020 Quarter released; features mother fruit bat and pup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.