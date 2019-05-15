GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An upstate woman celebrated her 99th birthday in a major way.
Ruby Esuary Neighbors threw out the first pitch at the Greenville Drive baseball game Tuesday evening.
Several people from her family and friends gathered to witness it.
This is sure to be a birthday Neighbors won’t forget. FOX Carolina asked her what’s the secret to living a long life, she said, “I don’t know... just trust in the Lord, I guess.”
Her grandson jokingly asked someone who works for the Drive if it could happen, and it became reality.
Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game cane be challenging, especially in front of hundreds of strangers. However, Ruby was ready for that challenge.
“She’s been practicing with her caregiver, throwing from the walker, and just getting prepared, said Michael Esuary, Neigjbors grandson.
MORE NEWS:
With Pelicans taking the No. 1 NBA draft pick, could Zion be heading to New Orleans?
Greenville mom looks for answers about son's death: "When it came to my son, I’d do whatever it takes"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.