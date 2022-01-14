SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - “I heard the racket and looked out my window,” said Thomas Brown Jr., who told Fox Carolina he had no idea that a chase that ended on his street at 3:30 AM Thursday began two counties over.
“I heard more sirens, then an ambulance came by,” he recounted.
Before Brown and other Seneca residents were awoken, it all started on White Horse Road, when a Greenville County deputy pulled up to a red Chevy Sonic parked outside a local business at 2:35 AM; its passenger door was open.
The Sheriffs Office says, as the deputy approached, the driver threw the car in reverse, hitting his patrol car, then sped off toward Old Easley Highway.
“I couldn’t figure out why there was so much damage – and the vehicle kept going," said Brown.
The driver of that red Chevy Sonic, now identified by the sheriffs office as 26-year-old Rachel Nichole Parsons, crossed Pickens county with deputies following. They say she then approached the Seneca city limits via Highway 123, and Oconee County picked up the chase.
Oconee County deputies say she almost stopped for law-enforcement in their incident report, but that she sped off again at the very last minute.
“Just some crazy people out there, you know?" Brown remarked.
Deputies say Parsons' passenger tires were already deflated, and that sparks were flying from her car as she wore them down to the rims, cutting up the road too.
Law enforcement also says they laid out spikes near the Domino's Pizza on the 123 bypass, which Parsons ran over with all four tires, swerving into oncoming traffic. But – she kept going.
The chase finally ended on an Radisson Rd. in Seneca, just beyond the front yard of Brown‘s sister-in-law, who lives next-door to him.
“If it had been another time of day, somebody might’ve gotten hurt bad," Brown said.
He says thankfully, the only casualty was his relatives' mailbox.
Both sheriff's offices--saying that the deputies involved are all OK. They also say they had to pull Parsons from the car, and that they found heroin and meth on her dashboard. She’s charged with drug possession, hitting two patrol cars, property damage, and other traffic violations.
Brown says he’s happy it was just a mailbox, because it could have ended a whole lot worse.
Parsons is locked up in Oconee jail on those charges. Fox Carolina is working to get her mugshot, which has not been released by the Oconee County Jail. Stay with us online and inside our free Fox Carolina news app for updates.
