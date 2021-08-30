LOWNDESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast Sunday, Stephanie Hallam's family is weathering one of the most intense hurricanes in recent history.
Hallam, who now lives in Lowndesville in Abbeville County, has had sporadic communication with her loved ones in Houma, LA, a city in the center of the storm.
She wanted them to evacuate, but says they decided to try and ride it out from home because she tells us that's the way of life down there.
"They just all made the decision to stay and now I'm sitting here wondering what's going on. Because the last conversation that I had with my daughter, somebody's entire tin roof had just flown over their house and she yelled out 'closet now!' And I said I'm going to let you go baby, save that cell phone power," explained Hallam.
After our interview, Hallam was able to connect with her family, she tells us they had windows broken out, roofs caved in, and they lost their cars.
Hallam also used to live in Louisiana and has stayed through hurricanes herself.
She described them to us as similar to a tornado that can last for hours on end.
It is also bringing up painful memories of Hurricane Katrina exactly 16 years earlier, when Hallam says friends of hers lost loved ones.
"I know a lot of people are reliving what they went through back then and I'm just praying to God that I don't have to deal with that myself this time around," she said.
18 Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina, 4 of which are from the Upstate, have made their way down to the Gulf Coast for disaster response.
"Our volunteers, we opened dozens of shelters over the weekend and late last week. We're expecting that we're going to be sheltering anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 people. So opening, managing shelters and making sure that people that are there have food," said Red Cross of South Carolina Communications Director Ben Williamson.
The Red Cross of South Carolina says they are still looking for volunteers to help in the Gulf Coast or financial donations.
