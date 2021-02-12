Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the suspect accused in the death of a 3-year-old Simpsonville girl went before a judge to request bond and was denied.
Ariel Robinson appeared before a judge virtually Friday morning. She and her husband, Jerry Robinson, who did not appear in court, are charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith.
Friday, Smith's mother, Casey Farris, appeared in court and asked the judge to deny bond for Robinson. Farris addressed the court saying, "On Thursday January 14, 2021, 3-year-old daughter, Victoria Rose, was taken from this earth. My family and I have been devastated by her passing. It's because of this that we respectfully request you deny bond for the defendant."
Following Farris' statement, prosecutors also requested the judge deny bond to Robinson.
Robinson's defense requested bond stating they didn't believe her to be a flight risk stating she did not have a passport. Her attorney talked about how she has lived her entire life in the Upstate and hold a degree from Lander University and a Masters Degree in teaching from Clemson.
Robinson's attorney painted a picture about how involved she's been in the Upstate community. He highlighted her work with church youth and children at the YMCA and her work as a teacher here in the Upstate.
Despite her attorney's efforts, the judge ruled that due to the nature of the charges and because Robinson poses a potential danger to the community, specifically they children under her care - coupled with the possibility she could be a flight risk - Robinson was denied bond.
Related: Board of Edu. suspends teaching certificate for former Upstate teacher, reality show winner charged in child's homicide
More news: Live: Emergency crews respond to possible drowning along 123 in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.