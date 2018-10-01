LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gloria Butler can't hold back her excitement, the tears are streaming down her face as she looks down at the best gift she's ever received.
It’s a moment she never thought she’d live to see, but just days before her 69th birthday her dying wish came true. She now gets to cheer on her favorite football team from the stands with her family by her side.
Going to a game at Williams-Brice Stadium has been something she's been dreaming about her entire life.
"The first time I ever saw a game they won against Clemson and I loved it,” Butler said. “I just loved it."
She's been a superfan ever since, watching every game but never from the stands. As a single mom, she said each paycheck was always accounted for, every spare bit of change went to her daughter.
"I made sure she didn't go without,” Butler said. “It didn't matter if she wanted a candy bar, if I could scrape up 30 cents she got it. And I always made sure she had everything she needed."
Now, her daughter is trying to give it back to her knowing they don't have much time. Butler has stage three lung cancer. It's untreatable, she now has just months to live.
"I want to spend it with my family,” she said. “I want my family to know that I wasn't just a friend or a grandma, I'm more than that."
She said she would do anything for them. That's why she was so overwhelmed to see they gave her the surprise of a lifetime.
"I get to see the greatest team in the world,” Butler said. “Not only just them but the quarterback and number 99. Oh number 99 I've got to see him."
The game is on October 13 against Texas A&M and there is a GoFundMe page set up so they can make a whole day of it. Her daughter wants to get a hotel room and take a limo to and from the game to make all of this a real come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.