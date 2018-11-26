GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A woman in Greenville County is hoping to find the owner of a priceless piece of jewelry after it mysteriously appeared in her mother's home.
Trudy Sunday Paris said in a Facebook post that after Black Friday shopping, her mother found a cremation locket on the floor of her bedroom.
Paris says the heart-shaped charm doesn't belong to anyone in her family. They've come to believe the locket must have fallen into one of their shopping bags while they were shopping.
In the post, Paris says they only shopped at six stores off Woodruff Road.
She asks that anyone who recognizes the locket reach out to her on Facebook.
"I know how important this must be to someone out there!" Paris said.
