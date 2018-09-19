GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police said a woman who was revived with Narcan after she was found unresponsive in a home with her four young children inside was later arrested and charged with child neglect.
Greer police said they found Jennifer Thomason in the bathroom of a home on 14th street on September 15.
Police said the 30-year-old was unconscious, not breathing, and her lips were blue.
EMS administered Narcan to revive the woman and when police asked her what she had taken, she reportedly told them, “heroin.” She was then taken to the hospital.
Police said a male friend of Thomason’s, Sean Conlon, had called 911 after he found her unconscious. Police said Conlon had active warrants out of Spartanburg County for manufacturing and distributing meth. He was arrested at the scene.
Police said four young children were found sleeping in the home. The children, ages 3, 7, 9, and 11, were placed in DSS custody.
After she was released from the hospital, police arrested Thomason and charged her with four counts of child neglect.
Thomason is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
