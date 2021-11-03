SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman hoped for at least a $20 win on Powerball ticket but was surprised with $150,000 instead.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said she bought the ticket at the Kangaroo Express #3289 on Woodruff Road in Simpsonville for Wednesday's drawing on Sept. 22.
The woman told the Lottery that the surprise was "surreal and didn't make any sense."
She said she plans to put her winnings aside for retirement and keep playing Powerball.
MORE NEWS: Funeral home sets up scholarship to help substance abuse recovery in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.