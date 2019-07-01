PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A red Volkswagon beetle flipped and landed upside down on the side of Reedy Fork Rd. in Pelzer.
The driver said she had to crawl out of the passenger side. She said miraculously she was left with only scrapes and bruises.
Now her search is on to find the good samaritan who stopped to check on her and even offered to stay with her until help arrived.
Tamara Greene said she is grateful for all of the support she's received.
"I was driving on my way to the gym and there was a curve in the road and someone was coming from the other direction and they had crossed the yellow line and there was going to be a head on collision so I swerved to miss them," Greene said.
With no shoulder on the road, she said she ended up swerving into the grass.
"I tried to get back onto the road but I did it too quickly and that caused my car to roll sideways and then I ended up on the other side of the road and my car rolled one and a half to two and a half times and I landed upside down," she said.
She had time to react and remembers specific thoughts when she was mid-air.
"While I was rolling I remember thinking I'm so glad I wore my secret, this is a really nice seat belt," Greene said. "So I had time to think all of that."
Her red beetle ended up on top of a fence. Even now, she remembers one clear voice talking to her when she stopped rolling.
"After I could hear someone asking if I was okay so I unbuckled my seat belt and I climbed out the passenger side door because the driver door was stuck and I was just telling him I was okay," she said. "He came up behind the car and I could tell he was kind of shocked that I was standing and walking and alive."
