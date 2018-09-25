PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Sitting in her hospital bed, Ashley Basic is searching for the two men she says saved her life.
On September 7th, Basic was driving down HWY 178 in Pickens when a deer jumped out in front of her. She crashed, her car rolling behind the tree line she found herself on the side of the road where drivers couldn't see her.
She laid there for seven hours waving and screaming for someone to help, but no one could see or hear her. With several broken bones she managed to roll herself closer to the road, and with every bit of energy she kept fighting for her life.
At one moment she noticed someone close by and thought it was finally her shot at being found, but despite her efforts they, wouldn't notice her.
"I used my good arm and I waved at cars as they passed, and I finally saw this woman pull in, check their mail at the mailbox. They were so close to me, and I started screaming for help again. they were like right there, and they didn't hear me, they didn't see me", Basic explains.
She says in that moment she felt angry, but it wasn't much longer she heard the sound she'd been longing for. Basic tells us, "I heard someone slam on their brakes, put their truck in reverse and then this man jumps out of the car and came down to me. He kept me awake, my eyes rolling in the back of my head..telling me just hang on, don't you close your eyes on me just hold on, wait, don't you give up on me yet."
Another man stopped to help shortly after, calling 911.
She was airlifted to Greenville Memorial.
However, she never got the chance to thank the two men who saved her, and now she wants nothing more than to make that moment reality, "I don't think I would be here. I wouldn't be able to go home to my kids and my family if it weren't for them. They are the ones who saved my life."
To help with medical bills, Basic and her family have set up a GoFundMe account as well as a Facebook fundraiser page.
Basic asks the two men who saved her to reach out to her on Facebook, or by contacting Fox Carolina so we can get you in touch.
