LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman accused of abusing a dog named Champ was sentenced in his case today.
A jury found Elizabeth James guilty of Misdemeanor Ill Treatment of Animals.
You’ll remember Champ was found starved and emaciated when Animal Control seized him from a home in Laurens County back in 2018.
“That picture of when he was rescued came up and I just cried for 24 hours straight. I couldn’t get it out of my head. I felt so sorry for him. I was so sad for him. I just didn’t think he was going to make it. He looked like a skeleton,” Champ’s new owner, Nicey Roberts said.
We tracked down Champ’s parents in Delaware and got an update on how he’s doing today.
Nicey Roberts said Champ is now a healthy and happy four-year-old pup. She said the Mastiff-mix weighs about 120 pounds, loves to eat and loves to play.
“He’s super healthy and has a beautiful coat. He just shines. He’s so pretty and so sweet and just a love bug,” Roberts said.
We’ve followed Champ’s journey since 2018 when he was found starving and near death. You’ll remember, a rescue group in New York stepped up and nursed him back to health. Rescue Dogs Rock NYC eventually placed him with a foster family before he found his forever home in Delaware.
Champ’s new owner said he loves people, despite being abused in the past.
On Thursday, the person responsible for the abuse was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge.
Elizabeth James received the maximum punishment for Misdemeanor Ill Treatment of Animals, which is 90 days behind bars.
A lot of comments have been circulating on social media following the outcome of the case.
Many people want to know why she didn’t get a harsher sentence. We wanted to find out so we went straight to the source.
The solicitor said they sought the highest charge under the law, Felony Ill Treatment of Animals, which carries up to 5 years in prison. Because the jury found James guilty of the lesser, misdemeanor charge, the judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail, which is the maximum allowed under current law.
Roberts said she had hoped for a felony conviction, but in the end, Champ wins with a new family that loves him.
“All he needed was food and love. That’s all he needed and he was deprived of both, but not anymore. He’s living large here,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.