INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- A women from Inman, SC now holds the record for the largest spinner shark caught in South Carolina according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
According to the SCDNR record page, Nikki Colwell is the holder of the record. The spinner shark she caught weighed 173.3 pounds. The shark was caught in Edisto, SC and weighed at the Charleston Harbor Marina.
To see the official page showing her record, please visit SCDNR - Saltwater Game Fish Records for SC.
