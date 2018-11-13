LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Calista Rice is a survivor. She has scars, wounds and lost a great deal of blood after police say she was brutally attacked by her live-in boyfriend.
"I just kept saying God you never leave me and don't foresake me," Calista Rice said. She explains these prayers kept her alive back on Oct. 28 in Laurens County.
Rice said she was in her prayer room when Quientin Spearman, her now ex-boyfriend, walked in. He asked to talk about why Rice wanted to end their relationship.
They both walked into the bedroom where Rice said he turned on the TV.
"I said 'Why are you turning the TV on if we're going to talk?' He turned the volume up and he said "I'm sick of you."
That's when Rice said Spearman started punching her in the face repeatably.
She remembers Spearman leaving the room for a minute but when he returned, he was holding a boxcutter.
"He said I'm going to kill you,'" Rice said. "I tried to push him off but he said 'the more that you fight back the worse it's going to be for you."'
Rice said Spearman sliced her several times and she lost a great deal of blood. She continued to say her prayer.
"I remember saying 'Lord, you said that you would never leave me, and not forsake me," Rice said.
She said the commotion was heard by a next door neighbor. When they asked if everything was okay, Rice said Spearman told the man "Ms. Calista is fine.'
Rice attempted to escape when she heard the neighbor's voice, prompting Spearman to drag her back into the bedroom where he took the box cutter to her throat.
Rice said she was also stabbed with a knife.
Fountain Inn Police Kieth Morton said when Spearman walked out of the apartment, he told the neighbor he thought he killed Rice. Chief Morton said the neighbors kicked down the door to get to Rice.
Rice was airlifted to GHS Memorial where she remained on a ventilator for days.
Fountain Inn police said Spearman had just been released from jail for another domestic dispute a few days before he attacked Rice.
He has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Rice wants other victims of domestic violence to look for warning signs and to help this community once she is recovered.
"This too shall pass. These are just scars, they're going to heal, and gonna get back to normal," Rice said.
MORE NEWS: Police identify murder suspect considered armed and dangerous wanted in Gravy's Grill shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.