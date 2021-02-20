GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate woman is planning to lend a helping hand to the Lone Star State.
Community activist Cassandra Jackson plans to donate water to sent to those affected by the recent extreme winter weather conditions in Texas, according to a statement from Put Down The Guns Now Young People, an organization that plans to assist Jackson.
Jackson will be to collecting water on Sunday at 750 West Washington St. in Greenville beginning at 3:00 pm.
Jackson said that the situation in Texas is slightly personal for her.
"Everybody knows it takes a village to help and, even thought it is not our city, Texas is in really bad shape and we want to give back and we would appreciate if everybody would come out and support this cause. It means a great deal to me. I have friends there, I have a family member there."
