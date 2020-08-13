CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An upstate woman who gouged out her own eyes is speaking out for the first time since receiving a life-changing surgery.
In February 2018, Kaylee Muthart's story made headlines across the world, but there's more to her story than what meets the eye.
“I give it all to God. He’s given me my family. He’s given me my mom. He's given me Alex and my children," Muthart said, "He's given me so much and regardless of losing my sight I still have all of those things."
On February 6, 2018, everything went dark, but Kaylee said she remembers everything so clearly.
Kaylee, then 21, walked to a church in Anderson County. A horrified bystander watched as she ripped out her eyes in a meth-induced frenzy.
“I got on my hands and knees and said, God, why me and beat the ground and part of me believed I wouldn't do it, but for some reason I didn't stop," Kaylee said.
“I remember going from them, grabbing them and forcing them out and they basically popped out," Kaylee said, "It hurt, but I believe it would have hurt more if I wasn’t on drugs.”
Kaylee said she woke up in the hospital and doctors told her she would be blind for the rest of her life.
“I accepted it pretty quickly. There was nothing I could have done about it. I knew my sight was gone the second I woke up," Kaylee said.
Kaylee said she spent the following months getting clean, growing in her faith and learning how to live without her eyesight, then things started looking up. She said she started dating her boyfriend, Alex, earlier this year. Soon after, she found out she would receive her prosthetic eyes, provided by Dr. Joseph Gorrin in Greenville.
"She's wanted this for a very long time and this was life-changing for her," Kaylee's boyfriend, Alex George said.
Kaylee got her new eyes on August 5. A week later, she's beaming from ear-to-ear, excited to have part of her identity back.
“It’s really nice knowing that they’re really similar to my eyes. It makes me feel like I gained a part of myself again. For two years I kind of felt like I lost that," Kaylee said.
Kaylee's boyfriend said he helped choose her distinctive eye color, which he believes is a perfect match.
"They look just like her eyes," George said, "I was honored to help choose the color."
Even in the darkest times, Kaylee said she never lost faith and trusted she would make it through.
“I thank God for the pain because I look back on the situation and I see what came from something so bad happening. I believe if I didn’t lose my sight I might be dead today," Kaylee said.
Kaylee has started writing a book about her experience with the working title ‘Kaylee’s Story.’ She said she plans to continue telling her story and knows her future is bright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.