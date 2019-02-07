Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman treated herself to a birthday Powerball ticket and what a present it turned out to be.
According to the North Carolina lottery officials, Margo Konopacke of Travelers Rest, S.C. won after stopping at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.
The retired nurse told lottery officials, "It's an incredible birthday gift. I still can't believe it. Everything feels surreal."
Konopacke spent $3 on the Power Play Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing. She didn't find out she had won officials say, until her husband checked the ticket the next morning.
“When he told me I matched five numbers, I thought he was joking,” Konopacke said. “I slammed my hands down on the counter and said, ‘Let me see the ticket.’ Sure enough, I had five numbers.”
After claiming the prize on her birthday Tuesday afternoon, officials say Konopacke went home with $1,415,001 after taxes.
When asked how she would spend the money, Konopacke said she plans to do something special for her birthday, but said she’ll use most of the money for her and her husband’s retirement.
