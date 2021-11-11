Clifford Dill says he's not sure how he feels about turning 100 just after Veterans Day 2021. But he says he knows the holiday where we celebrate the contributions of our Veterans to our country is more important than any birthday--even the century mark. Dill was a PFC with the 331st US Army infantry regiment of the 83rd infantry division.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clifford Dill says this time of year is always a rush of many different emotions.
"I get nervous when I start talking about it," he told FOX Carolina.
The combination of Veterans Day and his 100th birthday Sunday is one he says he's happy about on one hand.
"I'm gonna say I'm lucky," he replied, when asked how he's made it this far.
But he says it's also bittersweet. Many of his fellow servicemen won't be around to celebrate this milestone with him.
Clifford says even after leaving the military, he wrote to the men he served with. A few years ago, he says the last of those men he wrote letters to passed away, and the replies stopped coming back.
"I'm the last one," he said. "The last one."
A decorated veteran, Dill was a rifleman in the 331st infantry regiment of the 83rd infantry division of the US Army during WWII, who fought for more than 3 years.
He was a soldier on the ground during one of the most famous allied offensives of all time: D-Day.
"Our outfit--our whole division in fact--was sent in by mistake," Dill says of that day.
According to Dill, his regiment was initially told they'd be landing 15 days after the main invasion force hit France. He and many he was with had already been fighting for 2 years at that point, and were battle-hardened but exhausted.
To this day, he says he's still not sure what signals got crossed, but says he and his boys went from support to the front lines. He landed on Omaha Beach, one of the bloodiest spots of the French landing by the Allies, and was taking fire on the ground around 10am on June 6th, 1944.
"If a person told you he wasn't scared during the war over there fighting...he was mishandling the truth," Dill remarked.
He says on the beach that day, you didn't have time to think.
"You didn't know, even in the next second, whether you were going to be shot and killed--or what," Dill said, still visibly shaken by the feeling of the memory.
Dill says Germans firing on them had heavy artillery guns. He says they tried to do what they could to help the men who landed before they did, many of whom had been cut to pieces.
"They were up there shooting at us from atop the building," said Dill, recalling a bunker he and others needed to capture to make sure the Germans couldn't fire on them in their section of the beach any more.
He says the memories of those they lost that day will stay with him always, no matter how many years past 100 he lives.
"I was lucky I didn't get killed," he said.
Dill was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart, among other special commendations by the US Armed Forces.
At one point, he says he was one of a large group of bodyguards for General George Patton himself, which is how he received one of his 5 Bronze Star awards.
The Purple Heart was awarded to him after he took shrapnel to the knee in the Ardennes Forest offensive, an allied campaign to continue the push into Germany after D-Day.
Dill says at the time, he had to remove the shrapnel from his knee with a hot knife that he held over a flame--until the medics could properly help him. He carries a cane--despite being extremely mobile at the age of 99--because his knee occasionally gives out.
Back in 2014, at the young ae of 93, Dill was invited back to France on an all-expenses paid 10-day trip to commemorate the 70th anniversary of D-Day; he was going back to Omaha Beach.
He says, standing and looking down on the same shores he frantically stormed, dodging gunfire with chaos unfolding around him, was an overwhelming experience.
"Those bunkers were still there," he recalled.
Dill says he was surprised at how much had changed.
"It was all bombed out and destroyed before," he said.
But he also says--so much was still the same. And recalls he wept thinking of the sacrifices made to ensure he could travel back to a free France 70 years later.
"I was proud to be over there. To know I had fought through this," he said.
Dill adds the warm welcome he and other veterans received when they went back was also touching. Seven years later, it's still hard to put into words.
"I can't explain to you how I felt and what I felt--but each man took care of your back too," he said of his time fighting through Europe during the war.
Dill told FOX Carolina that the spirit of camaraderie he was so fond of with his fellow servicemen is what he'll cling to this Veteran's Day, and during his 100th birthday celebration Sunday, November 14th.
He says he's grateful to be surrounded by his loved ones, commemorating 100 rotations around the sun, on the soil he fought and bled to protect.
"I'm looking forward to it and I'm glad."
