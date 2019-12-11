GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday was a special day for one World War II Veteran. He got to meet the men he credits for saving his life.
Just a week before Thanksgiving, Homer Bryant lost control of his car downtown and it rolled right down an embankment in McPherson Park, landing in the river.
Luckily, firefighters were able to rescue him and he was able to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Wednesday he was able to talk to those firefighters and thank them for all of their hard work that night.
"I'm very appreciative of all of them," Bryant said. I can't name them, but I can remember them."
Bryant is 96-years-old and a proud Army veteran. His eyes lit up when the Greenville City Firefighters walked in.
"My eyes just couldn't believe what I was seeing," Bryant said. "I want to thank each and every one if I can get around to it."
On November 23, he was downtown when he lost control of his car. He rolled and ended up at the bottom of a steep embankment in McPherson Park.
"I would say his initial drop was probably about 10-15 feet onto the street and then he rolled backwards and then approximately 75-80 feet through trees and into the river," said Lt. Nic Finley.
When firefighters responded they found Bryant still in the driver's seat. His car was taking on lots of water.
"The thing we were most concerned about is that he was not answering our verbal commands and appeared to be very disoriented," Finley said.
They decided they'd have to do a swift water rescue and got him out of the water safely.
Weeks later they were thrilled to hear he's been doing so well and couldn't wait to finally get a chance to talk to him.
"It's an honor for us to meet him just because of the things that he's done in his life," Finley said. "It should be the other way around, we should be thanking him instead."
Special for them and for Bryant who said it must of been angels who were looking out for him that night.
"I still believe in god and angels and still, a lot of them surround you," Bryant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.