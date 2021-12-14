PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bartender Bethany Wilbanks says she was doing some office cleaning at Tip It Back Sports Bar in Greenville when she found them by mistake.
She realized she had stumbled upon birthday cards for Upstate Army veteran Clifford Dill, written by students at Broome High School in Spartanburg County.
The story goes: the owner of Tip It Back, who is friends with Clifford‘s daughter Royal, has a regular customer from the Spartanburg County area – a teacher at Broome.
Upon hearing about Clifford's story from their teacher, who heard about it from the bar owner, that teacher's students went above and beyond to write Clifford messages of kindness and praise for his service – and for making it to 100 years.
But then, after they were delivered back to the bar so that the owner could give them to the family, the letters vanished.
Bethany, who saw our previous story about Clifford, reached out to us when she found them two days ago – about a month after Clifford‘s 100 birthday.
“I think it’s nice to get letters or cards from anyone these days," said Bethany. “But especially from young kids writing, and for a gentleman his age who has done what he’s done for our country...it’s nice to do nice things for people every now and then.”
We called Clifford‘s daughter Royal after Bethany gave us the letters and surprised him Friday, December 10th.
To say he was shocked to receive them is an understatement.
“Oh Lord have mercy!" was Clifford‘s response when he saw the giant stack of letters written to him by inspired high schoolers. “I appreciate them," he told Fox Carolina.
One by one, Clifford read through messages, from teenagers he’s never known, but who know him.
“I think it’s wonderful," said Clifford, beaming. “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me in my life."
Coming from a Purple Heart and Good Conduct Medal recipient, who fought the Germans across the whole of Europe in the 1940s, that’s saying something.
“I’ve seen a lot of things change in my lifetime…but this right here…brought me happiness," Clifford went on to say. He also told us he will now be inviting the students at Broome to his 101st birthday, and that their messages mean more to him than they will ever know.
“Now you have them forever," said Fox Carolina's Matt Kaufax, when talking to Clifford about his letters, “as a reminder of how beloved you are and how much these kids look up to you."
I’ll put these…after I’m done reading them…I’ll put these with the rest of my army stuff," Clifford responded.
As of that day, Clifford has also rallied his family together with another mission: to meet the class of students at Broome High that wrote him the letters and thank them in person. You can bet our cameras will be rolling when that happens.
