HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) Charles Horne Jr. joined a group of elites Monday after receiving France's highest merit: the Legion of Honor.
Horne Jr. entered into active service for the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943. His first combat flight was in June of 1944 - helping provide cover for those on the ground during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.
The Honea Path local traveled throughout Europe throughout his time in the military.
The Legion of Honor is given to both French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France, or the ideals it upholds, including those who have contributed to the country professionally. Veterans who risked their lives during World War II are also eligible to receive the merit.
Designated by French President Macron, the merit is bestowed upon a very select group of people.
Horne Jr.'s name now sits beside such American recipients as Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur. The United States Military institution, West Point, is also included in the group.
Horne Jr. was decorated by the Consul General of France in Atlanta Vincent Hommeril.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville man sentenced for sexual battery of a child under 11-years-old
LIST: Christmas parades and Holiday events happening in the area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.