IVA, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A young ladies softball team from the Upstate has secured the title for Team South Carolina for the Dixie Youth Girls Softball Organization, they reported.
The team is looking to raise enough money to compete for the World Series title in Alexandria, Louisiana.
The team is currently seeking donations and sponsors to help fund their team for the World Series tournament that will take place July 26th through the 31st.
Team officials say there goals are to raise around $700 per player, a total amount of $8,500.
The donation will help with rooms, travel, food or anything the girls need.
To learn more about donating, visit the Iva Recreation website here.
